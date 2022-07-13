FLASHBACK: Government to leverage on Chinese deal for 1D1F project - Oppong Nkrumah

Business News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Minister of Information debunked claims that the NPP government was using 450billion USD as collateral to borrow 10 billion USD from the Chinese for the "One district, one factory" project in 2017.



According to him government was determined to create jobs for people in the country.



He said, “it’s upon this macro that we can build specific interventions like jobs, growth because once you have it happening in specific sectors of the economy, growth is followed by jobs, and job is followed by income.



When people have income, then now they can contribute more to the national kitty, then we can continue the cycle”.



Read the full story originally published on July 13, 2017 by todaygh



The Deputy Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has thrust aside rumours about the NPP government using 450billion USD as collateral to borrow 10billion USD from the Chinese for the ‘One district, one factory’ project promised in their manifesto.



The Deputy Minister, who is more acquainted with economic issues, while speaking on FNN‘s morning show, ‘The First show’, explained that the leverage of 450billion USD of bauxite mining site for 10billion USD with the Chinese mining company to start the ‘one district, one factory’ project.



“Now upon it, you can build specific intervention like the industrialization, interventions that we have spoken so strongly about; getting industries everywhere across the country and that is what will create a lot more jobs”, he added.



He then appealed to the citizens to be patient with the government, “the NPP government swore with the Bible to fulfil all our promises,” he said.