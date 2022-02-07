FLASHBACK: Government secures US$20m funding to facilitate second ‘Adomi Bridge’

Business News of Monday, 7 February 2022

The Roads and Highways Minister in 2018, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, announced that government had secured US$20m for constructing a link road between Volivo to Dorfor Adidome, the site for constructing an alternative bridge across the Volta Lake.



The actual bridge was yet to start as of February 2018 even though government had secured Japanese concessionary funding.



This was because the road leading to the site was in a bad state.



According to Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the AfDB facility was not enough for the road project – causing the ministry to present various funding proposals to the Ministry of Finance for consideration.



Government has secured US$20m from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for constructing a link road between Volivo to Dorfor Adidome, the site for constructing an alternative bridge across the Volta Lake, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Roads & Highways Minister has told Parliament.



Even though government has already secured Japanese concessionary funding for the actual bridge project, work is yet to commence due to the bad road leading to the site.



The ministry has therefore resolved to secure the necessary funding for a more comprehensive project that will make the bridge relevant and a true alternative when it is finally constructed.



According Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the AfDB facility is not enough for the road project – hence the ministry has presented various funding proposals to the Ministry of Finance for consideration.



Mr. Amoako-Atta made this statement on the floor of Parliament in response to a question posed by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, seeking to know when construction of the bridge will commence.



The minister, who underscored the importance of a second bridge across the river, said an alternative bridge is important to ensure the free flow of traffic in case of the Adomi Bridge’s closure for renovation or routine maintenance.



New suspended bridge



Mr. Amoako-Atta stated that the government of Ghana last year secured a Yen Loan for the development of a 54-meter cable-stayed bridge over the Volta River from Volivo to Dofor Adidome, and it is expected to form a critical part of the Eastern Corridor Development project.



“The bridge is a critical part of the Eastern Corridor Development, which is envisaged to become the main south-north corridor (because it is a shorter route to the northern sector compared to the central corridor.



The bridge will serve as an alternative crossing point on the Volta River in any unforeseen circumstance that results in closure of the Adomi Bridge, as happened recently when the Adomi Bridge was closed down for rehabilitation. It is in this vein that the alternative crossing at Volivo and the by-pass road is vital,” the minister explained.



The detailed designs for the bridges and its implementation plans have all been duly completed, and are now awaiting an allocation of funds for the road component before actual commencement of works.



The Japanese firm JICA, which is undertaking the bridge project, is also committed to the signed agreement with Ghana to develop the Asutuare Junction to Asikuma road concurrently with the bridge.