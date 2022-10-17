FLASHBACK: Gold Coast Fund customers get ready to ‘bury' Nduom

Business News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2019, some aggrieved customers of defunct Gold Coast Fund Management, a subsidiary of Groupe Nduom converged at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle with a casket bearing the picture of Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom.



The casket that was carried by the protestors bore their message to the government.



According to them, they wanted their locked-up funds to be released as a matter of urgency.



SSD/FNOQ





Read the full story originally published on October 15, 2019 by GhanaWeb



Some aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management, a subsidiary of Groupe Nduom have converged at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Tuesday morning with a casket bearing the picture of Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom.



The customers have gathered to stage a demonstration against the company over their locked-up funds.



The ‘pall-bearers’ carried the casket around while jeering in protest to push for the government’s intervention in retrieving their funds.



The group is demanding the prosecution of the chairman of Groupe Nduom, the mother company of the investment firm, as well as the entire management of Gold Coast Fund.



They also want the government to freeze Dr. Nduom’s accounts.



Again, the group is demanding President Akufo-Addo sacks the head of the sector regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, for allegedly looking on for their investments to go down the drain.



Starting from the Obra Spot, the group is expected to march through the Finance Ministry to the Jubilee House to present a petition to the government.



Watch the video below:



