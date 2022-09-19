FLASHBACK: Ghanaians suffering with fuel prices – Jinapor

Business News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Read the full story originally published on September 19, 2017 by ClassFM.



Former Deputy Minister of Power and Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor, has said the prices of fuel have gone up more than five times in 2017.



According to him, this trend is contrary to the promise made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when in opposition that they will reduce the prices of fuel if voted for in the 2016 elections.



Mr Jinapor, while speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Tuesday, September 19 noted that the NPP deceived Ghanaians ahead of last year’s polls by claiming that the then President John Mahama was insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians hence the high cost of petroleum products.



“Fuel prices this year have gone up more than five times, contrary to the promises made by the NPP last year that President Mahama was wicked and a devil hence the fuel prices and so they will reduce it when voted for.



“In April, there was 15 per cent increment in fuel prices. The Energy Sector Levy that we introduced, they described it as obnoxious and said they will remove it but when they came, they are continuing with the levy."



“Ghanaians listened more to your promises and voted for you and so they should fulfil those promises."



“Ghanaians are suffering and we (NDC) are really getting calls from Ghanaians and so when it goes on like this, we will act on it. The options are many, there are a lot of options under the constitution and so in the coming days we will roll out our programmes to demonstrate or frustration,” he said.