FLASHBACK: Ghanaians can soon buy cars on credit with Ghana Card - Bawumia

Business News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in November last year announced that Ghanaians can soon buy cars on credit with their Ghana Card.



He made this known when he was speaking at the 7th Congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Read the full story originally published on November 27, 2023 by www.ghanaweb.com.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced plans for Ghanaians to access credit and purchase cars using the Ghana Card and the ongoing digitalization of the economy.



Speaking at the 57th Congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on November 24, he revealed ongoing discussions with local automobile companies, including Solar Taxi, to facilitate this initiative.



"The Ghana Card will also become the anchor for a credit system in Ghana, and it will take a couple of car manufacturers in Ghana, notably Solar Taxi, to give cars on credit to people," asaaseradio.com quoted Bawumia as having said.



He stressed that the Ghana Card would be the sole requirement for transactions, enabling individuals to acquire cars and pay over time.



The vice president also disclosed plans to introduce a credit scoring system for individuals in 2024.



This system, he said, aims to provide a credible credit history for individuals, enhance the financial sector, address trust issues, reduce the cost of doing business, and promote financial discipline.



"Ghana next year will be introducing a credit scoring system for individuals. Every individual will have a credit score. Right now, our credit scoring system does not exist, so we are seen as risky," he added.



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel