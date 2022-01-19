FLASHBACK: Ghana will be West Africa’s business hub soon – Yofi Grant

Business News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Government Investment Promotion Centre said in 2018 that Ghana is ready and well positioned to be the best business centre in the ECOWAS sub-region.



Chief Executive Officer for the Centre, Yofi Grant said in an interview that, “by the end of the first-quarter, GIPC should be reporting to the presidency what their observations are and whether the investment down here has been strengthened because I think that without any equivocation in my mind, without any doubt, we can become the best place to do business in Africa."



“As for being the [business] hub for West Africa, I think we are so well-positioned to do it”.



He further added that “it will be a travesty of justice if we don’t become so in the next three years. It’s a process, it’s not a one-day thing and we have done several stakeholder engagements and we get views from different sectors as well.”



Read the full story originally published on January 19, 2018 by Classfmonline



The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is hopeful Ghana will become the preferred destination to do business in the sub-region.



The Centre hopes to bring in substantial foreign direct investments into the country this year.



Speaking to Class Business after the inaugural ceremony of a 10-member GIPC Board, Chief Executive Officer for the Centre, Yofi Grant said with the inauguration of the board, Ghana will be an investment destination on the continent.



