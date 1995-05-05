Business News of Friday, 5 May 1995

The Ministry of Trade and Tourism is to construct an "Export Shed" at Agotime in the Ho district of the Volta Region. Making the announcement during a fund-raising ceremony in the town, Mr Jonathan Owiredu, Deputy Minister of Trade and Tourism, said the project was under the Ministries "Trade and Investment Programme (TIP) and it was in recognition of the area's potential in kente weaving.



Under the project, weavers would be exposed to new technologies, processes and designs which will enhance the quality and competitiveness of kente products. The Minister urged the residents of the town to secure a piece of land for the construction of the shed immediately.



