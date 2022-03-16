FLASHBACK: Ghana’s economy is malnourished - Prof. Badu Akosa

Business News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Former Director of the Ghana Health Service, Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa stated that Ghana must address the problem of malnutrition among children under five years.



According to him, until such is achieved the economy will continue to be malnourished.



He also stated that it is not a good thing for a country such as Ghana to suffer from food insufficiency after gaining independence for over 60years.



He spoke at the launch of Child Nutrition Foundation's report on malnourished children between the ages of one and three years.



The study showed that the weight of malnourished children stabilized after they consumed 3 VitaMilk drinks for only 6weeks.





