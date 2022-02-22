FLASHBACK: Ghana’s economy is in limbo – Atik Mohammed

Business News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed in 2020 stated that the two major political parties in Ghana have failed to help the country’s economy grow.



According to him, the economy was in limbo adding that there was an imbalance in the country’s trading system.





Read the full story originally published on February , 22 2020 by GBCGhanaonline





The General Secretary of People’s National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have not done enough when it comes to improving the growth of the economy.



Assessing the State of the Nation’s Address, he said the country’s economy is in limbo as there is an imbalance in the country’s trading system. He added that there is less attention on adding value to raw materials.



Touching on the Minority’s walk out of parliament, Mr. Mohammed said it was unnecessary and disgraceful for them to walk out without any proper reason especially in the presence of delegates across the globe.



