FLASHBACK: Ghana doesn’t have a credible mortgage regime – Housing Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, noted that Ghana's mortgage regime lacked credibility.



He lamented that the average Ghanaian worker is unable to use thirty percent (30%) of income earned to settle mortgage debts.



"When we talk about a credible mortgage regime, we're saying that one in which the average worker can use 30% of his income or her income to service mortgage debt. If you do not spend 30 percent of your income and you go beyond it, then other departments of your life can suffer," he said.



Read the full story originally published on October 12, 2018 by GhanaWeb



Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea has described the current mortgage regime being enforced in the country as lacking credibility.



He lamented that the average Ghanaian worker is unable to use thirty percent (30%) of income earned to settle mortgage debts.



Speaking at the sidelines of the unveiling of Eden Heights Apartments at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, he postulated that the government is taking steps to affect the pension fund to put a percentage into affordable housing for Ghanaian workers.



"When we talk about a credible mortgage regime, we're saying that one in which the average worker can use 30% of his income or her income to service mortgage debt. If you do not spend 30 percent of your income and you go beyond it, then other departments of your life can suffer.



"…government is going to affect the pension fund. I am of the view and the legislation I want to push is that tier one, two and three should be affected. The pension fund is the fund of the ordinary people which comes in trickles but is a pool. If you look at it over time, it's a huge sea of money. That huge sea of money, because it belongs to the very people who have been contributing to it, let's give a huge chunk for housing," he noted.



Eden Heights is a luxury residential development located in the heart of West Accra, near the West Hills Mall. The master-planned development, which is about 30 minutes drive from the Airport and a five (5) minute's walk from the West Hills Mall provides a great vista of the city and offers a seamless living experience with all its wonderful amenities.



Eden Heights offers a unique residential space dedicated to providing residents with the luxury and freedom they deserve, in addition to a perfect collection of facilities and mixed-use services. It offers one (1) to four (4) bedroom apartments and penthouses.



It's an ultra-modern sports facility that comprises two (2) short-course Olympic-size swimming pools, a football pitch, and athletics and gym facilities together with its proximity to beach resorts along the shores of the Atlantic Ocean (about 10 minutes drive), makes Eden Heights the perfect home.