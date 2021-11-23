FLASHBACK: Ghana aims to ban rice importation by 2022

Business News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two years ago, a Deputy Agric Minister, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, noted that government aims at putting an end to the importation of rice by 2022.



He stressed that farmers will be equipped to enhance their productivity to help achieve this target.



Read the full story originally published on November 23, 2019 by 3news.



Ghana aims to make the production of rice from farmers sufficient for all by 2022, a Deputy Minister of Agriculture has announced.



This will result in a ban on the importation of the commodity.



Kennedy Osei Nyarko gave this hint on The Key Points on TV3 and 3FM on Saturday, November 23.



He was speaking in the wake of cries by some rice farmers in Fumbisi in the Upper East Region that their produce have not attracted buyers this year.



