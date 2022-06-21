FLASHBACK: GRA boss’ new rent tax will hurt NPP in 2024 – Aggrieved supporters

Business News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Some aggrieved members of the New Patriotic Party declared their disapproval of the implementation of rent tax by the Commissioner-General Rev. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah.



According to them, since a cross-section of Ghanaians have hit against the implementation of the tax, it will affect the party's votes in the 2024 elections.



Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed concerns over some actions of the Acting Commissioner–General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah which they indicate is making the government unpopular.



They are of the view that the insistence by the GRA boss to implement rent tax which has been resisted by a section of Ghanaians is angering the electorate considering the post-COVID repercussions.



Agitated members of the NPP who are seething in anger blame part of the woes of the party in the 2020 polls to the locking up of shops by the GRA prior to the polls which they suspect significantly affected its electoral fortunes.



“It was so unbelievable that this was made to pass without concern even under a Covid economy with its attendant repercussions on the Election. Any wonder the NPP recorded the outcome they had?



“This was under the supervision and watch of Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah as Head of GRA. It is either the outcome of the Election does not scare the NPP, or they are tired of power. Today the same man is emboldened to announce another policy of taxing Landlords over rent. Certainly, a good policy for Ken Ofori Atta in as much as it rakes in revenue but I bet my last pesewa it’s one of the politically unwise ideas that anybody could moot especially at this time of our economy”, an angry NPP stalwart at Osino in the Eastern region said Kwame Gyasi revealed.



Another irate member Kofi Gyan said the GRA boss’ actions are making it difficult and almost impossible for the NPP to break the “8” or succeed themselves at the next polls.



“Let him go on and let those who manage power only see the sweetness of it but not the threats to it. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has hurt the party with some of his tax measures and approach and he will do more if they allow him”.