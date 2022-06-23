FLASHBACK: GH¢36 million Walewale juice factory to create an estimated 2,300 jobs

Business News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo projected that a GH¢36 million watermelon juice factory under the One District-One Factory initiative will create some 300 direct jobs and over 2,000 indirect jobs for Ghanaians.



The President made the projection when the toured the 90% completed facility last year.



He also noted that the move was part of government's value addition and industrialization agenda.



The completion of construction works on a GH¢36 million watermelon juice factory under the One District-One Factory initiative is projected to create some 300 direct jobs and over 2,000 indirect jobs, Ghana's Presidency has revealed.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while on a tour of the North East region expressed satisfaction over ongoing works for the factory situated in Walewale.



The firm which will operate the factory is the Champion Foods and Beverages Limited - a wholly Ghanaian-owned beverage manufacturing and distribution company.



The President during a tour of the yet-to-be-completed factory was informed of the company’s module of using PET line technology to produce the juice.



The factory which is 90% complete with full operationalization scheduled for March 2022 is financed with a facility from the Ghana EXIM Bank.



Additionally, government has promised to establish some one million enterprises across the country before the end of President Akufo-Addo's second term in office.



The move is hinged on government resolve towards industrialization, value addition and job creation following the introduction of the One District - One Factory initiative by the Akufo-Addo government in 2017.



