FLASHBACK: Fuel prices: Government fast losing credibility – IES

In 2018, government reduced the Special Petroleum tax from 15% to 13% after agitations by driver unions.



The driver unions said this was an insult to them.



The Institute of Energy Security (IES) said government should have scrapped the levy instead of reducing it.



According to the think tank, government was fast losing its credibility among Ghanaians.



Principal Research Analyst at the Institute for Energy, Richmond Rockson described government’s defence of the reduction as disingenuous.



“The deputy Minister for Finance speaks about principle and I think that if we talk about principle, we should be able to stand our grounds irrespective of whether we’re in power or opposition. If you’re in government we don’t expect you to be reducing it and be using the argument that it was 17.5% and you’re are rather taking steps to reduce it drastically.”



Energy think-tank, Institute for Energy Security (IES) has said the Akufo Addo led-government is losing credibility in the eyes of petroleum consumers for reviewing the Special Petroleum Tax instead of scrapping it.



Government on Thursday presented before Parliament a review of the Bill from 15% to 13% in the wake of recent agitations over fuel prices.



Hundreds of Commercial Drivers and Consumers of Petroleum products hit the streets of the capital-Accra recently over what they said is the persistent increases in the prices of petroleum products.



The protest which was organized by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC-GH) in collaboration with the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) was against the worrying fuel hikes particularly seen in the past five months with the corresponding hardships these increases had come with.



However, the IES and other petroleum consumers say the reduction is woefully inadequate and have called for an outright scrapping of the tax.



