FLASHBACK: Free SHS, 1D1F, NABCO, SP’s office, others costing Ghana – Prof. Bokpin

Business News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Economist Prof. Godfred Bokpin attributed Ghana's rising debt to the country's flagship programs.



Prof. Bokpin stated that the Free SHS policy, Special Prosecutor's Office, One-District One-Factory, Nation Builders' Corps, Planting for Food and Jobs, and other initiatives rolled out by the current government are adding rising expenditure rigidities, thereby costing the country.



He said, "Whilst expenditure has been rising without a corresponding increase in the revenue envelope, we are stretching that envelope further with other initiatives that are also adding to cost. It is possible that the benefit from these initiatives may not come immediately, but they're also stretching the revenue envelope."



Though IMF has projected Ghana's GDP growth to be the fastest in the world in 2019, growing at 8.8 per cent, Ghana is among 11 countries in Africa that are at high risk of debt distress.



The country's debt is hovering around 60 per cent of GDP, and in his presentation, Prof. Bokpin revealed that the debt servicing is absorbing more than 45 per cent of tax revenues, and this is partly because the country is not collecting sufficient tax revenues.



According to him, Ghana is losing excessively through tax exemptions, and it's not benefiting the public purse.



He, therefore, urged government to reconsider as the high volumes of exemptions alone could reduce the country's borrowing and its subsequent debt servicing.