FLASHBACK: File your taxes electronically – GRA urges

Business News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Commissioner-General at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Reverend Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah on April 8 last year entreated Ghanaians to file their taxes electronically.



This, he said was to make the process of filing taxes easier.



“April is the month for filing and for those who have to file for last year, by the middle of April they have to make sure that they have filed...We have introduced the online filing through the Ghana.gov platform. When you go to Ghana.gov you will see that the link and be able to file all your returns," he said.



Read the full story originally published on April 8, 2021 by ClassFM.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has admonished taxpayers to make it a priority to file their taxes electronically.



Commissioner General at the GRA, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, told TV3 in an interview on Thursday, April 8, that the electronic way of filing taxes has been introduced in order to make it easier to do so.



He explained that although people are used to filing manually, they have to try and accept the new ways doing things.



“April is the month for filing and for those who have to file for last year, by the middle of April they have to make sure that they have filed.



“We have introduced the online filing through the Ghana.gov platform. When you go to Ghana.gov you will see that the link and be able to file all your returns.



“We want to encourage them because people are used to doing the things manually. We provided the opportunity for you to move to electronic or digital platform but people still want to stick to the old ways.



“So, we want to encourage taxpayers there is a platform for us to be able to file electronically, there is also a number for you to call so that you can get help.



“This month let us all move away from manual filing and start filing electronically.”