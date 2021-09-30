FLASHBACK: Factories are not sold in stores; it is built and building takes years - Trade Minister

Business News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, three years ago gave reasons as to why the Akufo-Addo led government had not been able to deliver on its 1 district, 1 factory promise at the time.



He said factories are not sold in shops, therefore, building factories need time, hence, the delay in their promise.



“Even if you have money and you go to a shop that you want to buy a factory, you will not be able to get the factory to buy from the shop; you will have to first have a document that tells you what kind of equipment and machinery, that alone can take probably another six months, for you to build the factory itself it may take another one, one and half year, so please we need a lot of patience,” the Trade Minister said.



Mr Kyerematen said this at the National Policy Summit in Tamale.



Read the full story originally published on September 30, 208 by Mynewsgh.



So far, government has received over 700 proposals from investors who want to be part of the programme, he revealed.