Business News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: Don’t work at night – Police warns mobile money vendors



The Ghana Police Service, three years ago warned mobile money vendors to stop operating at night due to the increase in armed robbery cases in the country.



This, the Police Service said was a way to safeguard their lives from these robbers.



The police noted that, “The robberies are usually perpetrated by two men on unregistered motorbikes who rob their targeted victims of their daily sales and other valuables at gunpoint. As the police continue to fight this menace it will advise operators in the industry to; be extra vigilant when transacting businesses in quiet and isolated areas, deposit sales with the banks or financial facilities periodically, avoid deep-in-the-night business activities, note and report suspicious characters loitering around business locations or centres”.



Read the full story originally published on October 12, 2018 by StarrFMonline.



The Police Service has warned mobile money vendors to be cautious in their operations following increased attacks on them by armed robbers.



In a statement Wednesday, the Police said: “The Accra Regional Police Command is concerned about recent robbery attacks on mobile money and recharge card vendors and wishes to draw the attention of the public, especially those in the business to take necessary security precautions to prevent possible attack”.



The statement added: “The robberies are usually perpetrated by two men on unregistered motorbikes who rob their targeted victims of their daily sales and other valuables at gunpoint. As the police continue to fight this menace it will advise operators in the industry to; be extra vigilant when transacting businesses in quiet and isolated areas, deposit sales with the banks or financial facilities periodically, avoid deep-in-the-night business activities, note and report suspicious characters loitering around business locations or centers”.



The police can be contacted on hotlines 191 and MTN/Vodafone Toll-Free 18555.