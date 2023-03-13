FLASHBACK: Don’t help foreign companies dupe Ghana - Akufo-Addo to Ghanaian businesses

Business News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians against serving as fronts for foreign companies to defraud the country.



He stressed the importance of citizens being accountable to one another when it comes to paying taxes, protecting state properties, and not engaging foreigners to get away with illegalities.



This, he said, would help achieve the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.



Akufo-Addo made the statement at the 61st Anniversary of Ghana’s independence at Black Stars Square.



Read the full story originally published on March 7, 2018, by mynewsgh.com





His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana has urged Ghanaians who front for foreign companies in Ghana to do so legally and with honest intentions.



He was speaking to Ghanaians on the occasion of the 61st Anniversary of Ghana’s independence at the Black Stars Square.



“It is in all our interest that corruption does not thrive, and we police each other’s behaviour”, he said.



The President said for his vision of Ghana beyond aid to work, there was the need to for Ghanaians to be honest in their work, and not front for foreign companies who only want to dupe the country.



“Going forward, Ghana Beyond Aid means Ghanaians should not serve as fronts for foreign companies to defraud our country. It will mean we all pay our taxes, as provided by law, and it will mean we all help to take care of government property, as though it were our own,” the President said.



President Akufo-Addo shared a platform with Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, who commended the President’s fight against corruption promising to offer help.