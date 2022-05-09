FLASHBACK: Don’t charge, pay for goods and services in foreign currency – BoG warns

Business News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Read the full story originally published on May 9, 2019 by ClassFM.



The Bank of Ghana has cautioned companies, institutions and individuals who charge and pay for goods and services with foreign currencies in the country to desist from the practice.



According to the Central Bank, the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723) prohibits the pricing, advertising and receipt or payment for goods and services in foreign currency in Ghana.



The BoG in a statement noted that the sole legal tender in Ghana is the Ghana Cedi and Ghana pesewa.