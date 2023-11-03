FLASHBACK: Don't blame Bawumia for Ghana's economic woes - Governance expert

Business News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Senior Fellow of Research at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Smart Sarpong, on November 3, 2022 said Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, should not be blamed for Ghana's economic crisis.



"People are saying all sorts of things against Dr. Bawumia but let me put it on record that the team [Economic Management Team] headed by the Vice President, had the members selected and constituted by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and given to him [Dr. Bawumia] to work with," he said.



Read the full story originally published on November 3, 2022.



Amidst all the current economic crises that have bedevilled Ghana, the head of the Economic Management Team (EMT), Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as well as other members cannot be held responsible directly, Dr. Smart Sarpong has said.



According to the Senior Fellow of Research at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) Dr. Smart Sarpong, it is disingenuous on the part of so-called economists to lay blame on the vice president.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Fox Morning Drive, the government expert strongly disagrees with the views that Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has mismanaged the country's resources.



"The Finance Minister was appointed by Nana Akufo-Addo, and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana is also appointed by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. All the Ministers constituting EMT were somebody's selection and given to Dr. Bawumia to work with them," Dr. Smart Sarpong pointed out to host, Sir John during a telephone interview I monitored.



According to Sarpong, the Vice President could have done better to replace some members of the EMT should he have had the power to do so.



"He didn't make the selection. The selection was made by someone and that person who is the President is not ready to change the people so we can't blame Dr. Bawumia," Dr. Smart Sarpong added.



