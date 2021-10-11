FLASHBACK: Don't attack Nigerian traders – Government to GUTA

Business News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) in 2019 was warned to stop the incessant attacks on their Nigerian counterparts in the trading sector.



Government also said it was putting measures in place to end the trade war between Ghanaian traders and foreign nationals engaging in retail businesses.



Read the full story originally published on October 11, 2019 by ClassFM.



The government of Ghana has cautioned members of the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA) to desist from attacking foreign nationals engaged in various forms of trading in Ghana.



The government has also announced its intention to update Ghanaians on the measures being taken to address re-emerging agitations by local traders and foreign traders and the steps being taken to crack down on illicit activities of foreign traders in Ghana's retail sector.



Tempers flared up at a meeting between the leadership of GUTA and officials of the Foreign Affairs Ministry over the ‘diplomatic way’ in which Ghana was dealing with Nigerians and other foreign traders who have invaded Ghana’s retail sector.



GUTA has also raised concerns about the porous nature of Ghana's borders, which, it said, is making it possible for foreigners to engage in trading activities reserved for locals in Ghana.



In an interview with Class 91.3FM, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Tijani, explained that the government has commenced immediate actions to deal with the concerns of GUTA.



He urged the Ghanaian traders to live peacefully with their foreign counterparts.



“For now, I just want to appeal to the general public, give us the opportunity to deal with the issues… We would not want the situation to degenerate before we come in to appeal to people”.



He gave the assurance that the ministry is engaging all stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the challenges.