FLASHBACK: Depreciating cedi cause of fuel hike – Minority

Business News of Thursday, 9 December 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The minority in Parliament in 2019 blamed the increased cost of fuel on the depreciation of the cedi.
According to a member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Adams Mutawakilu, the government was to blame for the increment citing Vice President Dr. Bawumia as incompetent.
In 2019, the Chamber of Petroleum Producers asked the government to reduce taxes on petroleum products but their calls were not heeded by the government.
He said, “If the cedi is depreciating, the vice president Dr Bawumiah should be held responsible and not shifting it to Ghanaians. So, I condemn this and expect that president Nana Akufo Addo should make sure that it is reversed. He cannot be transferring his incompetence on ordinary Ghanaians, he added.
He said the depreciation of the cedi from 6.8 to 9% can be attributed to the increased cost of fuel prices at the pumps.
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment