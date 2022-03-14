FLASHBACK: Cedi depreciation: Expect a reversal soon – Ofori-Atta

Business News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta in 2019 assured of the cedi's stabilization against major trading foreign currencies. According to him, the country was expecting some large inflows of foreign exchange which he said will help the woes of the cedi.



The cedi was however selling at GH¢5.60 against the dollar.



"Really I am confident that a reversal is going to occur and that it [cedi] is going to be pretty stable going forward. We have about $200million dollars coming in from COCOBOD and another $600million from Cocobod in a month or so... and that should close within the next weeks or so...with the type of capital that we expect in the few weeks we really expect a reversal and stability," he said.



Also, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed displeasure about the fallen cedi.



Read the full story originally published on March 14, 2019 by ClassFm