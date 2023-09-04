FLASHBACK: BoG upgrades GH¢1 coin with enhanced security features

Business News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On December 6, 2022, the Bank of Ghana announced the decision to upgrade the GH¢1 coin with certain enhanced security features.



The Central Bank earlier explained that the coin is similar to the existing GH¢1 coin in shape, form and images; the Coat of Arms in front and the Scale of Justice at the back.



The coin was subsequently in circulation from Monday, December 12, 2022.



Read the full story published by GhanaWeb on December 6, 2022



The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has upgraded the GH¢1 coin with some enhanced security features.



According to a statement issued by the Central Bank on December 6, 2022, the coins are expected to be in circulation from Monday, December 12, 2022.



It further explained that the coin is similar to the existing GH¢1 coin in shape, form and images; the Coat of Arms in front and the Scale of Justice at the back.



“The upgraded GH¢1 coin is bi-metallic with an outer gold and inner silver. The coin has a pronounced rough edge and incorporates a latent image, which appears in a rectangular form below the Scale of Justice at the back,” the BoG noted.



“The latent image changes from a radiating star to a One Ghana cedi symbol sandwiched between two stars when tilted,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, the Central Bank said existing and upgraded GH¢1 coins will co-circulate until the existing coin is gradually withdrawn from the public domain.



The BoG however called on the public to accept the coins and use them for transactions.











MA/FNOQ