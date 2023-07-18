FLASHBACK: Blame Mahama, swollen shoot disease for low cocoa production – Agric Minister

Business News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

The Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, blamed the erstwhile Mahama administration for Ghana's low cocoa production in 2020.



According to him, the Mahama administration failed to roll out adequate measures to fight the disease which affected trees replaced.



Ghana’s cocoa production has been declining in recent years after picking up in the 2016/17 crop season.



The country recorded 969,511 metric tons in 2016/17 but fell to 904,740 in 2018 and 811,606 in 2019.



Answering questions from Sagnerigu MP, A.B.A. Fuseini on the floor, Dr. Afriyie Akoto blamed the development on the swollen shoot disease and former President Mahama.



According to him, the Mahama administration failed to roll out adequate measures to fight the disease which he said has affected trees replaced.



Meanwhile, the minority in parliament has charged the management of COCOBOD to reduce reliance on loans to finance its operations. This follows the approval of $1.3 billion dollars for the purchase of estimated 900,000 tones of cocoa beans for the 2020/2021 crop season.



Presenting the report of the finance committee, the Chairman of the committee Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah explained the facility will be drawn down on a need basis to ensure funds are available to purchase the beans from cocoa farmers.



Part of the facility will also be used for the construction of cocoa roads.



Adaklu MP Governs Kwame Agbodza questioned the failure of the government to make public a report on the audit of previous contracts awarded under the cocoa roads project following allegations of corruption against the Mahama administration.



Speaking to the media after proceedings Ho Central MP and a member of the finance committee Benjamin Kpodo tasked the management of COCOBOD to avoid wasteful expenditure in order to wean itself off constant borrowing to purchase cocoa beans.



