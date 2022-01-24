FLASHBACK: Any investment scheme promising over 20% return is exhibiting fraudulent traits – SEC

Business News of Monday, 24 January 2022

The general public through the Securities and Exchange Commission was cautioned in 2019 to be on guard against investments that promise very high returns up to 20% and above.



Deputy Director of SEC, Paul Ababio noted with any investment scheme which promises twenty percent interest when the inflation rate is nine percent is unsustainable.



He continued, saying any potential investor must check the treasury bill rate which was hovering between fourteen percent to nineteen percent juxtaposed to any scheme claiming to offer twenty to twenty four percent and note however that the scheme is exhibiting fraudulently traits and must be avoided.



Meanwhile, the commission in a recent release cautioned the public once again over Tizaa Ghana Fund which is promising about 50% returns on investment.



The commission said any person who does business with the entity does so at their own risk.



Read the full story originally published on January 24 2019 by Goldstreetbusiness



The Securities and Exchange Commission Ghana (SEC) is reiterating its caution to the general public to be guarded against investment entities which promise mouth mothering returns too good to be true.



Meanwhile laid-off workers of defunct banks; Capital and UT Bank want the Joint Receivers to give access to their providence funds.



Some agitated ex-workers say the Receivers are yet to provide concrete dates to disburse their funds to them. They maintain their provident funds have nothing to do with the collapse of their banks hence they must by right gain access to their funds.



A provident fund is a compulsory, government-managed retirement savings scheme. Workers contribute a portion of their salaries into a provident fund and employers must contribute on behalf of their employees. The money in the fund is then paid out to retirees. In some cases, it’s paid out to the disabled who cannot work.



Provident fund specifics vary widely by country, but their general purpose is to provide financial support for those who meet the plan’s defined retirement age. Governments set the age limit at which penalty-free withdrawals are allowed to begin. Some pre-retirement withdrawals may be allowed under special circumstances such as medical emergencies.