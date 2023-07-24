FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo has added 100 km of rail line; only 15 km added since Nkrumah – Tsiboe-Darko

Business News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, praised President Akufo-Addo for extending Ghana's railway lines.



She said: “Today, this administration has added 100-km rail; that is the Tema-Mpakadan [rail line] and it’s extending toward Burkina Faso."



Until recently when President Nana Akufo-Addo added 100 kilometres of rail line to Ghana’s stock, only 15 kilometres were added by subsequent governments that came after the country’s first President Kwame Nkrumah, the Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, has observed.



In a documentary put together by the Jubilee House, titled: ‘Holding together, working together’ and shared by President Nana Akufo-Addo on his official Facebook page, Dr Tsiboe-Darko said: “You know, after Nkrumah, the only addition that was put in the rail sector was 15 km”.



“We are talking about a 22-km railway from Kojokrom to Manso and now, they’ve also commissioned the Manso-Huni Valley one, meaning that the Western rail will be complete”, she added.



She said: “These are significant and tremendous improvements in our transportation sector”.



“Today, we have new airports in Tamale and Kumasi; it’s is an international airport by all standards”, she pointed out.