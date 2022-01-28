FLASHBACK: 90% of 'galamseyers' have ceased operations - Frimpong-Boateng

Business News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Minister of Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng in 2020, stated that since the setting of the Operation Vanguard Team in 2017, about 90 percent of illegal small-scale mining popularly known as 'galamsey' have ceased.



“I can say 90 percent, by and large, [of] those who are doing galamsey, I can say about 90 percent have stopped. These galamsey people are people who have no money to buy concessions, have no money to buy excavators; they get their shovels and things and go to the bush and start digging. That is what we call galamsey – gather and sell – these are people we are targeting. So far, we have about 20,000 for community mining and I’m saying that so far we have 20,000 or more” he said in an interview.



He debunked the assertion that 'galamsey' activities are still pervasive, saying: “If some people are in illegal mining, it does not mean that galamsey is widespread and is bad as it was two years ago.”



The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has said that about 90% of illegal small-scale miners (galamseyers) have ceased operations since the Operation Vanguard Team was established almost three years ago.



According to him, majority of them have moved from galamsey activities into community mining as streamlined by the government. “So far, we have about 20,000 or more who have moved from galamsey into community mining. These are people who have been vetted in Ashanti, Eastern, Western, Upper East, Upper West and Central regions”, he explained.



“We had a meeting, the National Taskforce Committee on Illegal Mining had a meeting on the 14 of January of this month where we discussed; and some of the areas that we saw having illegal mining activities were discussed; And, so, two days after the meeting, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources went to one of the sites to conduct that exercise, so, this are things that we have people who inform us on the ground [about], we have drones, we have other ways of determining; everyday something is happening”, said Professor Frimpong-Boateng.



On the number of excavators impounded, Prof Frimpong-Boateng said 140 or so are in the custody of the committee, contrary to the about 500 excavators that were alleged to have been seized by the Taskforce during Mr John Peter Amewu’s era as Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo established the National Taskforce Committee otherwise known as Operation Vanguard to fight the destruction of water bodies particularly due to illegal mining.