FLASHBACK: €71.5 million secured for 12 new hospitals - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2020 announced that his government had secured an amount of €71.5 million to construct 12 hospitals across the country.



The 40-bed hospitals will help bridge the health deficit gap the country is faced with.



President Akufo-Addo explained that, "These health infrastructures represent great assets for our nation, and will help reduce maternal and child health morbidity and mortality."



He disclosed this during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Mim Community Hospital in the Asunafo North Municipality in the Ahafo Region.



Read the full story originally published on September 14, 2020 by GNA.



Government has secured €71.5 million Euros to construct and equip twelve 40-bed hospitals across the country, President Akufo-Addo Sunday disclosed.



The funding for the construction of the hospitals, which would incorporate associated staff accommodation facilities for hospital workers, was sourced from Erste Group Bank AG and ?eská Spo?itelna a.s.



At a ceremony to cut the sod for the construction of the Mim Community Hospital in the Asunafo North Municipality in the Ahafo Region, the President said the construction of the 12 hospitals would guarantee access to healthcare for all Ghanaians, through improving existing healthcare facilities, and new ones in places where none exist in the country.



The beneficiary communities, including Mim, are Jumapo, Kwabeng, Nkwatia, Achiase and Adukrom in the Eastern Region; Suame, Drobonso, Sabronum, Manso Nkwanta, Twedie in the Ashanti Region and; Kpone Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region.







The projects, to be undertaken by VAMED Engineering GmbH of Austria, a global leader in the construction of healthcare facilities, are expected to be completed in 24 months.



President Akufo-Addo indicated that the commencement of the projects was a further evidence of Government’s commitment to achieving the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and Universal Health Coverage for all Ghanaians.



He emphasized that bringing primary health care services to the doorstep of communities and individuals remained a priority agenda of his administration that would be sustained beyond 2020.



"These health infrastructures represent great assets for our nation, and will help reduce maternal and child health morbidity and mortality," he stated.



Upon completion, the Mim Community hospital will be fitted with staff offices; outpatient department and a public health wing; surgical suite consisting of a theatre, recovery ward, and a sterilisation unit; delivery unit and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); laboratory, pharmacy and x-ray; 30-bed ward for males, females and pediatrics; services block containing the laundry, stores and a cold room; and staff accommodation.



Other components of the project package include supply and installation of medical equipment; 1-year post completion warranty and maintenance; and a training component for staff.



President Akufo-Addo urged the contactor to deliver the project on time and on budget and to employ local labour during construction.



He assured the chiefs and people of Mim that the construction of the hospital project is a sign of greater things to come for the town.