FLASHBACK: 70.38% of respondents to stop using MoMo if E-Levy bill is passed

2600 respondents stated during an online poll conducted by GhanaWeb that they would stop using Mobile money when the E-Levy bill is passed.





973 people, representing 26.16% of the respondents said they will continue to use MoMo despite the tax imposed on it.





Meanwhile, the bill was passed by the majority in Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.







On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 budget reading in parliament, announced the introduction of 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the E-Levy tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



The announcement of the E-Levy was fraught with several controversies, with many Ghanaians, including the Minority in parliament kicking against it.



The E-Levy bill was subsequently withdrawn from parliament and currently, the E-Levy has been reviewed downwards to 1.5% from 1.75%.



The bill is yet to be re-laid before parliament after its withdrawal.



Meanwhile, government through the information ministry is organising town hall meetings to discuss the Electronic Transaction levy (E-Levy).



The exercise will also give government feedback on reactions from citizens on the proposed levy and how best to implement it.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has also warned of dire consequences for the Ghanaian economy if the E-Levy is not passed.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to support the implementation of the E-levy.