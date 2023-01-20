FLASHBACK: ‘2023 must be our comeback year’ - Ofori-Atta

Business News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In December last year, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta noted that 2023 will be a year Ghana will witness an economic rebound.



He said stronger policies will be implored to build a robust economy.



Read the full story originally published on December 20, 2022 by www.ghanaweb.com.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has declared 2023 as the year when Ghana’s economy rebounds.



According to him, stronger policies will be implored in the quest to build a stronger economy.



Speaking in an update on the economy on December 19, 2022, he said “2023 must be our “comeback” year. A year in which we put in place stronger foundations that would allow us to change our country for the better and in a way that is enduring, inclusive, and transformational.”



Ofori-Atta added that “the ensuing years will focus on building an entrepreneurial and export-driven economy to protect and create jobs, tackle inflation, and strengthen our currency. Importation of food should soon be a thing of the past.”



The minister called on Ghana’s Parliament to fast-track the passing of the Appropriations Bill for the 2023 fiscal year.



“We also urge Parliament to support in particular new revenue measures outlined in the 2023 budget which aim to improve revenue mobilization. We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of 2022”, he disclosed after giving an update on the economy,” he added.



The finance minister also announced that the government, after consultations with stakeholders, has extended the date for enrollment in the debt exchange program to December 30, 2022.



“Above all, I urge us all to maintain an unshakeable sense of optimism about Ghana in the days and years ahead. Indeed, “the LORD is the Lifter of our heads” (Psalm 3:4), as we all witness a new confidence in our currency and the prospects of the certainty of an IMF Board approval of our Staff Level Agreement,” Ofori-Atta concluded.







