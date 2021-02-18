Press Releases of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Dickson Tetteh, Contributor

FIDO distributes surgical nose masks at major transport terminals

Officials of FIDO with some beneficiaries

Microcredit firm, FIDO has distributed over 500 boxes of surgical nose masks to drivers and passengers at major transport stations in Accra as part of a campaign to promote the observance of the COVID-19 protocols as the company marks its 7th anniversary.



Major bus stations that benefited from the weeklong distribution which ended today include the Madina bus station, Ashaiman, Lapaz, Kaneshi stations, Circle stations, the 37-transport terminal as well as Tema Station in Accra.



According to the Marketing Manager of FIDO, Alice Mensah, “the company has been driving the safety awareness campaign in various ways since the dawn of the pandemic and that the distribution of the mask is yet another way of affirming that they care about the general public and more importantly the health of their clients.”



“We were not only distributing face masks as you may have observed, but we were also educating them on the need to observe all the safety protocols while sharing financial literacy tips with them to enable them manage their finances well, even in these difficult times” Alice Mensah intimated.



She encouraged the public to stay safe and observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols.