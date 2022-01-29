FIC assures of Ghana’s safety from money laundering activities

Business News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana off EU’S grey list of money laundering



Investments can flow freely-FIC



Investors urged to perform financial transactions without fear



The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has asked investors and the business community to be confident about engaging in international financial transactions as Ghana is safe from the activities of Money Laundering (ML) and Terrorist Financing (TF).



Chief Executive Officer of the FIC, Mr Kwaku Dua, speaking to the Daily Graphic, said necessary measures had been instituted to ensure that criminals did not use Ghana as a channel to either launder money or engage in acts of terrorism financing thereby urging investors and businesses to feel free to move funds into and out of the country using the banks and the financial system.



He makes these remarks after Ghana was removed from the European Union’s ‘grey list’ of countries with strategic deficiencies in their Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) regimes.



“It means that the extra checks and due diligence that transactions from and into Ghana were subjected to by European banks and investors will no longer be there. It also means that the sanctions and pressures that were on the banks are now completely erased and they can go about their business freely."



“In totality, this shows that there is sanity in our system and that is really a confidence booster because being on that list kills confidence and now that we are off it, investments can flow freely,” he said.



Mr Dua said the removal was long overdue as it was a basis to an earlier one by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).



The CEO however said its collaboration with government since 2018 to strengthen existing legislation and enhance the capacity of stakeholders and staff to identify, report and analyze suspicious transactions and acts, have boosted the confidence of international bodies in the country.



Banks and other financial institutions are the immediate beneficiaries of the action.