FIC Board urged to sustain gains in fighting financial crimes

Business News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, has charged the newly-inaugurated board of Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) to sustain the gains in fighting financial crimes in the country.



He assured the Board of government’s commitment to providing them with the needed resources to help build the solid foundation that was laid by the previous board.



Mrs Abena Osei Asare, the Deputy Minister of Finance, who inaugurated the seven-member board of the FIC, on behalf of the Sector Minister in Accra on Tuesday, administered the Oath of office and secrecy to them.



He commended the Board for the lead role played in getting Ghana off the Financial Action Task Force grey list after it had detected some deficiencies in the country’s Anti-Money Laundering regime.



The Task Force developed an action plan for Ghana with timelines from 2019 to 2021 to address or risk being placed on the blacklist.



Mr Ofori-Atta said the FIC completed the action plan ahead of the schedule which resulted in Ghana being taken off the grey list and reviewed the confidence in the economy.



“It is my hope that you will continue to work hard to sustain the gains made so that we do not get back to where we came from,” he said.



The new Anti-Money Laundering Act 2020 (ACT 1044) seeks to accelerate the fight against money laundering, tax evasion, the financing of terrorism and other unlawful activities.



As part of its functions, the FIC collaborates with investigating authorities and security and intelligence agencies. The Centre is also authorized to share information with foreign counterpart agencies that perform similar functions.



Commissioner of Police Frank Adu-Poku (retired), Chairperson of the Board, thanked President Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to commit themselves to help fight and avoid the menace of money laundering.



“With a rich background of members from accounting, security and intelligence, legal and finance, I have no doubt in my mind that we will deliver on our mandate with the support of all stakeholders,” he said.



The rest of the members are Mr Kwaku Dua, Chief Executive Officer, FIC; Mr John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance; Mr Osei Bonsu Dickson, Director of Legal, Ministry of National Security; Dr Joseph France, Director and Head of Financial Stability Department at Bank of Ghana, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Director-General of Police Intelligence and Professional Standards and Nana Domtie Onwona-Kwakye.