FDA seizes swoop of chofi at Suhum and Nsawam

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Food and Drugs Authority has confiscated boxes of turkey tail popularly known as 'chofi' which were up for sale at Suhum and Nsawam in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The seizure was in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service on Monday, October 30, 2023.



The FDA, however, noted that the product has been banned in Ghana since 1999. Chofi is popular on the Suhum-Nsawam stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway.



"Although chofi is a staple enjoyed by many Ghanaians, the FDA announcing the seizure on X, noted that the action was to ensure a 'healthier Christmas'."



Read the full statement below:





