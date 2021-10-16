FDA recalls Ceres %100 Apple Juice

Business News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Food and Drugs Authroity (FDA) has recalled some batches of Ceres %100 Apple Juice.



“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Ghana in collaboration with Transmed Ghana Limited, Accra wishes to bring to the attention of the public an ongoing recall of certain batches of Ceres 100% Apple Juice…



“This follows information received from the International Food Safety Network (INFOSAN) and the manufacturer of the product, Pioneer Foods Groceries (Pty) Limited, South Africa confirming that extensive laboratory tests and consultations with their local supplier of the apple juice concentrate, revealed that it contained levels of mycotoxin-patulin higher than the regulatory threshold,” the statement said.



