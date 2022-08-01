Extension period for SIM registration exercise not enough – MoMo agents

Business News of Monday, 1 August 2022

The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana have said the additional two-month period granted to extend the SIM card registration exercise is not enough.



Government on July 31, announced an extension period of up to September 30 to allow for the registrants to complete their SIM Card registration and link them to their national identification cards.



Reacting to the development, Executive Secretary of the Association, Evans Otumfuo, said the new extension will not offer guarantees for all persons to undertake the re-registration.



In an interview with Citi Business News, Mr. Otumfuo said there still remains the challenge of registrants who are still unable to access their Ghana Cards.



“Looking at the exigencies that government wants us to regularise our credentials with the Ghana Card, we were thinking that at least, within a space of six months, it should be enough for us to get quite a good number of people.”



Meanwhile, Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has also announced that the exercise to re-register SIM cards could now be accessed through a self-service application.



According to her, the mobile application will be available from Tuesday, August 2 and can be accessed either via Android or IOS platforms.



Speaking at the Minister’s Press Briefing on Sunday, July 31, the minister said the SIM registration via the app will however attract a charge of GH¢5.



“The SIM Registration App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances. Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5-cedi surcharge.”



