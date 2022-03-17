‘Extending Agyeman-Budu's stewardship, won't bring industrial harmony’ – ECG staff tells government

Business News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), have called on the government not to consider any decision to maintain the Managing Director of the company, Kwame Agyemang Budu.



According to the furious workers, the MD has attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 therefore, he must leave the scene for new ideas.



Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, to express their displeasure, the General Secretary of the Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU), Michael Adumatta Nyantakyi, maintained that extending Mr. Budu’s stay at the power distribution company will pose as a threat to the already peaceful atmosphere in the company.



“Kwame Agyeman-Budu has finished his stewardship with ECG and think the appropriate and befitting thing to do is for him to retire honorably without inviting industrial disturbances and that the meeting rejected any imposition of Kwame Agyeman-Budu on ECG staff.



“The resolution intimated that any contract extension will not help sustain the current peaceful and congenial industrial atmosphere within the company,” he said.



Mr. Adumatta Nyantakyi further urged the government to appoint someone with a specific performance target with key performance indicators coupled with periodic monitoring by the board and other stakeholders.