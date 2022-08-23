Export more to inject more dollars into the economy – Oppong Nkrumah advises

Business News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stated that Ghana must ensure its exports cover increases as the country readies to receive some US$2 billion between August 23 and 24.



According to him, Ghana needs to “export more, get the dollars back into the Ghanaian economy as against what we import and we need to cut down on our import bills significantly.



“We are importing about 400-600 million dollars of chicken, so much rice, and so much of fruit juices, there needs to be clarity on what we need to do to tone down on imports and export some more instead,” Oppong Nkrumah said in an interview on Asaase Radio on August 22, 2022.



He stated that the necessary documents to facilitate the approval of the US$750 million Afrexim bank loan have been completed and the cocoa syndicated loan of $1.3 billion that is expected to help address the cedi’s depreciation will also be received within the stated period.



He added that: “External factors such as the repatriation of funds have led to a cedi that has depreciated very quickly, the Bank of Ghana introduced a number of measures in the short term to deal with it.”



SSD/IA