Exploration of bauxite deposits in Nyinahin to increase local content – Kwasi Ofori

Business News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The commencement of prospecting activity of bauxite deposits with the Nyinahin Block B Concession has been described as significant to boosting local content and Ghana’s natural resource development.



This is according to the Chief Executive Officer of Rocksure International Limited, Kwasi Osei Ofori.



Speaking during a working visit to the Nyinahin concession, Kwasi Ofori said the selection Rocksure International for the projects by the “Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) holds the prospects for establishing something much more comprehensive in the prosecution of the overall national policy on local content in the Ghanaian mining industry.”



He further said the construction works on the concession have so far helped residents in Nyinahin-Mpsaaso and adjoining communities to gain employment with some already working on-site.



Kwasi Ofori also disclosed that the Block B concession was one of three survey areas within the Nyinahin Bauxite Deposit located in the Ashanti Region.



“I believe that as we embark on the exciting historic journey involving the development and construction of a Ghanaian mine to produce bauxite ore, and the subsequent design and construction of a refinery that would produce alumina from bauxite ore in Ghana for the first time in our history as a mining nation, a sense of national pride will be strongly engendered,” he stated.



In September 2021, Rocksure International signed an agreement to partner with GIADEC to execute Project 2 – the development of a mine and a refinery solution, under a joint venture partnership.



Project 2 is one of four projects being executed under the Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) value chain by GIADEC.