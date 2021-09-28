Experts Consult Limited wins big at 2nd Ghana Credit Excellence Awards

Business News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: Albert Brown Gaisie, Contributor

Experts Consult Limited (ECL) has been adjudged as the best debt recovery company at the 2nd edition of the Ghana Credit Excellence Awards.



The event which is organized yearly by the Chartered Institute of Credit Management Ghana is to honor and reward companies that have achieved outstanding success in credit risk management in the country.



ECL won the overall award of the night at Tomreik Hotel, East Legon, Accra in September 2021.



The Chartered Institute of Credit Management Ghana (CICMG) honored some of its members and passed out new trainees in the area of Credit Risk Management.



In his address, the Executive secretary of CICMG, Mr. Amo Agyapong called on companies and institutions who seek the services of credit officers to consider professionals in the field.



Receiving the big award, the Chief Executive Officer of Experts Consult Limited, Mr. Nathaniel Johnson, thanked the organizers for recognizing industrious players in the credit industry.



"One of the things Experts Consult Limited has done over the years to gain the trust of its customers is its dedication and commitment to work, 90% success rate of debt recoveries as well as maintaining a healthy relationship between the organization and its clients," he added.



He ended by thanking clients and customers of Experts Consult for sticking with the company all these years and pledged the company’s support to their business needs.