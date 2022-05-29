Expert advises public against high expenditure

Business News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Dominic Opoku Fofie, Audit Committee Member of the Health Accounting Staff Association of Ghana has advised Ghanaians to lower their expenditure to meet the increasing cost of living in the country.



He said the economic challenges in the country had some severe consequences on the financial stability and well-being of citizens.



Mr. Fofie who gave the advice in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale stated that many citizens were now struggling to pay for essential needs such as food, energy, fuel, and transport due to the high cost of living.



He said most citizens were also struggling to make ends meet or simply want to save a little more money and called on all to consider taking various measures that would help them to reduce their spending.



Mr. Fofie advised the citizenry to keep track of their spending habits to know where their money was going as one of the ways to check unnecessary expenses.



He said it was important for citizens to also start planning for the future, which could also reduce the financial burden on them.