Expect new ‘trotro’ fares on Wednesday - Concerned Drivers

Business News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Commercial transport operators bemoan taxes on fuel prices



Drivers running at losses due to fuel price increments - GPRTU



We’ll still push for a reduction in taxes on fuel-Concerned Drivers



Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado, has stated that the drivers will on Wednesday, February 2, announce new fares to the general public.



However, he stated that engagements with government on the scrapping of petroleum levies will still be ongoing.



Speaking to Citi News, he said “We will still increase the transport fares, and we will communicate it to the public on Wednesday then after that, we will still fight for the reduction of the taxes on the petroleum prices.”



The drivers are however hopeful that the Coalition of Private Transport Operators after their meeting will conclude on an increment in transport fares come February 2.



The Coalition of Private Transport Operators earlier stated that they are in talks with stakeholders on the upward adjustment on transport fares and the reduction in the taxes on fuel.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), have decried losses being made by its members due to fuel price increases.



The General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, in a Citi News interview said, government has not kept its word in reducing fuel prices like it said, causing the drivers to run at serious losses.



“All the efforts we made before the reading of the budget has not yielded any result. We were told that definitely from the next pricing window fuel prices would come down but that same night, GOIL was able to come down which was an indicator that what we were requesting will be achieved. So, we concluded the meeting with the hope that by the following week, GOIL would go lower. Shortly after, fuel prices started going up, and far more than we thought. It is serious. We are running at a very serious loss,” he said.