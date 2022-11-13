Expand activities of TOR for domestic fuel production - Joe Mensah

Business News of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Nana Joe Mensah, Senior Vice President of Kosmos Energy Ghana, has requested that activities at the Tema Oil Refinery be expanded to assist the country in producing its own fuel.



He contended that Ghana should not be compared to other countries where fuel is equally extracted but refinery operations are poorly managed.



Mr Mensah stated that he was recently in the United States of America and that fuel is cheaper there than in Ghana, where the natural resource for the commodity’s production is extracted.



He has urged the president to consider his advice and determine whether Ghana will ever reach this point again.