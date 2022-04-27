Exim Bank’s young exporters support commendable – Oppong Nkrumah

Business News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: SPONSORED

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has commended Ghana Exim Bank for providing Ghanaian businesses with the needed support to package and export their products into new markets.



According to him, the bank and the Ghana export promotion agency must be applauded for their continuous efforts to promote Ghanaian products on local and international markets.



The Minister gave the commendation at the relaunch of the bank’s Made-In-Ghana fair dubbed "Tuesday Market" today, 26th April 2022.



The Tuesday Market is a fair organised by Eximbank to showcase businesses being supported by Bank facilities to improve production, packaging and potential export.



"Ghana is in a unique place to increase production of food value chain products, packaging and exports, at a time when the World Bank is warning of a potential food security crisis globally".



“Again, it is heartwarming to see so many young people and young women venturing into the agric processing value chain. I am also impressed with the profile of persons I am seeing here today. I see lots of people hitherto described as working classblue collar people investing in businesses in this value chain. Returns are higher than the usual tbills." Mr Nkrumah said.







About Tuesday Market



Tuesday Market is a platform created by Ghana Exim Bank for its clients and producers of Made-In-Ghana products to showcase their products. It also serves as a one-stop-shop for the general public to purchase anything locally manufactured from nicely packaged food items, cosmetic products, garments and textiles, leather products and many more.



It forms part of the government’s initiative to substantially support the private sector and other state enterprises whose operations are linked to export/import.



This the Minister charged the young businessmen and women who are into exports of goods and services to take advantage of the support scheme to play a dominant role in the Ghanaian export market.