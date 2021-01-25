Press Releases of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Agrihouse Foundation

Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation to address, Israeli Doing Business in Africa forum tomorrow

Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa

The Free to participate in forum is scheduled to take place on Zoom Conference call at 9 am, and will attract over fifty executives of Israeli Agritech Companies and entrepreneurs looking to explore new opportunities and partnerships in the African market.



Ghanaian Agribusiness executives, actors and tech enthusiasts are therefore encouraged to register for this free agribusiness forum, to participate in the discussion and networking opportunities this event seeks to offer.



Please click on the link below to pre-register



Ms. Akosa is expected to make a presentation on the state of Ghana’s agricultural sector; opportunities and challenges and the way forward for foreign stockholders who are looking to invest in the country’s Agri-market and business.



Other panel discussion speakers include:



Kirk Amoah : Israeli Trade and Economic Mission to Ghana.



Charmaine Hirshowitz: Israeli Trade and Economic Mission to South Africa.



Joannah Wanjiku: Israeli Trade and Economic Mission to Kenya.