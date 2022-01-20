Exclude Charles Adu Boahen from consultation on the Benchmarks – IEAG to govt

Business News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Govt should not take sides on benchmark consultations – IEAG



No stakeholder engagement has taken place – IEAG



Expect good news soon - Adu Boahen to AGI



The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) is demanding that government excludes the Minister of State in charge of Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, from consultation on the reversal of the benchmark discount policy.



According to the association, Adu Boahen had to be excluded because his recent comments showed his bias for the reversal of the benchmark discount policy.



Mr Adu Boahen at the investiture of the president Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) said members of the AGI should be optimistic because they would here good news soon.



But a statement issued by IEAG said the association and the business community would resist any attempt by government to favour a party in the negotiations.



“Any attempts by government to take sides on this matter would be fiercely fought against by the business community,” myjoyonline.com quoted the statement issued by the IEAG.



The statement also indicated that claims by the minister of state that the consultation on the benchmarks were ongoing were false because neither the IEAG nor any of its sister associations has had any engagement with the government.



“The secretariat of the IEAG would want to put on record that since the announcement of the indefinite suspension of the implementation of the reversed 50% benchmark values policy by government, no stakeholder engagement has taken place between the IEAG and government."



“Also, the IEAG can state unequivocally that none of its sister organizations including the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) and the Ghana Union of Trade Associations (GUTA) have been consulted on the way forward on the issues”, the statement said.