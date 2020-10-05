Press Releases of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: ExLA Group

ExLA Group loses a ‘General’

Derrick Abankwah was the Director of Operations for ExLA Group

ExLA Group has announced the demise of its Director of Operations, and Member of the Young African Women Congress Network Council, Mr. Derrick Abankwah.



The sad incidence occurred on Saturday 3rd October 2020 at a hospital in Kumasi where he was receiving treatment for an ailment. This was made known in a Facebook post by the Executive Director, Mr. Daniel Osei Tuffuor.



The post reads, “It is with a heavy heart, that I announce to our fraternity, our partners, the YAWC Network and our friends, the sudden demise of our Director of Operations Mr. Derrick Gaucho Abankwah.

This devastating incident happened yesterday while he was still receiving treatment for an illness. This is a big blow to us and his family but we pray that the Lord keeps his soul.”



Derrick Abankwah, fondly referred to as Gaucho by his contemporaries, was an affable young man who easily made friends through his line of duty. He was the Commander General for the annual Young African Women Congress (YAWC) and a true champion for women’s development through same.



He had been a Director at ExLA Group for 9 years, being one of its main pillars.



The Board, Management and staff and volunteers of ExLA Group and the entire YAWC fraternity will miss him. He was a GENERAL.



May his gentle soul indeed rest in perfect peace.

