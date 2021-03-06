Press Releases of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: ExLA Group

ExLA Group appoints an all-Female Leadership Team to run its Health Programme

The team will run the new ExLA Group Health Programme (EGHP)

The Management of ExLA Group has appointed an all-female leadership team to run the new ExLA Group Health Programme (EGHP). This was announced by the Executive Director of the organisation, Mr. Daniel Osei Tuffuor during the virtual launch of the Health Programme last Thursday, March 4, 2021.



According to Mr. Osei Tuffuor, the ExLA Group Health Programme which is a subsidiary of ExLA Group will be run by health professionals who are all women. He mentioned their names and their positions as follows; Dr Catherine Opoku Fordjour (Medical Doctor) - Director; Mercy Appiagyei Larbi (Mental Health Nurse) – Deputy Director; Esther Nketia-Yamoah (Midwife) – Secretary; Dr Melody Osei Tutu (Medical Doctor)- Public Relations Officer and Ivy Paintsil (Environmental Engineer) – Programmes Manager.



Mr. Osei Tuffuor explained the organisation’s reason for the selection as the fact they are a gender-sensitive organisation and they believe that when women are given the opportunity, they deliver. “The Management of ExLA Group has a lot of confidence in these young female health professionals and considering the role their leader Dr. Catherine Opoku Fordjour has played in developing this health programme, we are very optimistic that they will achieve the objectives of the ExLA Group Health Programme.” He added.



As we commemorate International Women’s Day on March 8, it is important that we are deliberate about given women the opportunity to lead.